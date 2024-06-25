PWHL Toronto Inks Deal with First Round Draft Pick Julia Gosling

June 25, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - PWHL Toronto announced today that forward Julia Gosling, selected in the first round, sixth overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft has signed a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"We are thrilled to sign our first pick from the 2024 PWHL Draft to a two-year contract. Julia brings a power forward presence to our lineup. She has size, an incredible shot, and is eager to continue to develop her game," explains General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Julia is an exciting player because of how high her ceiling is and how great of a teammate she is. Julia will make our roster, organization, and community better."

The 23-year-old from London, Ontario recorded a NCAA career-high 22 goals, including seven game-winners, and 51 points as a senior captain for the St. Lawrence University Saints in 2023-24. She made her Canadian National Team debut at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship and scored two goals in seven tournament games, including one in a 6-5 overtime victory to claim gold.

"I'm so excited and honoured to officially be a part of Toronto! I can't wait to play in front of all their passionate fans and to be so close to home," says Gosling. "I'm eager to work with their staff and players and to learn and grow from them. I'm looking forward to starting my first PWHL season and to explore the city of Toronto!"

Gosling is the first 2024 PWHL Draft pick to join the team alongside incoming Free Agents Daryl Watts and Emma Woods. Together, they join thirteen returning players including forwards Victoria Bach, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Emma Maltais, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Blayre Turnbull; defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Jocelyne Larocque and Allie Munroe; goaltender Kristen Campbell.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

