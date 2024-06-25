Forward Alexa Vasko Signs with PWHL Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario -Ã¢â¬Â¯ PWHL Ottawa announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Alexa Vasko to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The 25-year-old from St. Catharines, Ontario was a member of PWHL Toronto during the 2024 season after being selected by the team in the 14th round of the inaugural PWHL Draft. She scored two goals in 24 games during the regular season and led the team with a 52.5% face-off percentage.

"We are adding a young player who is really strong in the face-off circle. Alexa blocks shots, she is a quick skater, and she is a responsible defensive player who shines when her team is shorthanded," says PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

Before embarking on her PWHL career, Vasko played one professional season as a member of the PWHPA. She also spent five seasons with the Mercyhurst University Lakers program in the NCAA between 2017 and 2022 and was her team's captain for her final three seasons. She represented Canada at the 2017 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship and earned a silver medal.

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to be a part of PWHL Ottawa," says Vasko. "I'm looking forward to working with such a great organization along with some of the best fans in the league. I can't wait to get started!"

Vasko joins a group of 14 players who are already under contract with PWHL Ottawa for the 2024-25 season. This group includes forwards Emily Clark, Gabbie Hughes, Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Leslie, Hayley Scamurra, Natalie Snodgrass and Tereza Vanišová, defenders Ashton Bell, Zoe Boyd, Savannah Harmon, Jincy Roese and Aneta Tejralová, as well as goaltenders Logan Angers and Emerance Maschmeyer.

At the PWHL Draft on June 10, Ottawa selected forwards Danielle Serdachny, Mannon McMahon and Anna Meixner, defenders Ronja Savolainen, Stephanie Markowski and Madeline Wethington, and goalie Gwyneth Philips.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

