Goaltender Logan Angers Signs with PWHL Ottawa

June 25, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, Ontario -Ã¢â¬Â¯PWHL Ottawa announced today that the team has signed free agent goaltender Logan Angers to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The 24-year-old Winnipeg, Manitoba native will make her professional debut after completing an exceptional six-year stint at Quinnipiac University. Ã¢â¬Â¯ "We love her size and her calmness in front of her net. We really believe she has the tools to become a good goaltender in our league. We've heard nothing but great things from her coaches at Quinnipiac," says PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

"It's so amazing to pursue a career in professional hockey. I'm aware that it wasn't always possible. To get this opportunity in Ottawa is awesome. I don't know much about this city. I've only spent one night in this city. But I'm originally from Winnipeg, so I'm told I won't be too out of place," says Angers.

Angers maintained a 24-11-1 record, a 1.88 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage during the 2023-24 NCAA season. She also recorded six shutouts in 36 starts for the Bobcats. Over the course of her collegiate career, she maintained a 69-28-3 record. Angers also holds the unique distinction as a dual-sport athlete competing as a member of Quinnipiac's softball team.

"I'm a very competitive person and hockey is my life. I love competing with a team. That's a huge part of who I am," says Angers.

Angers joins a group of 13 veteran players who are already under contract with PWHL Ottawa for the 2024-25 season. This group includes forwards Emily Clark, Gabbie Hughes, Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Leslie, Hayley Scamurra, Natalie Snodgrass and Tereza Vanišová, defenders Ashton Bell, Zoe Boyd, Savannah Harmon, Jincy Roese and Aneta Tejralová, as well as goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

At the PWHL Draft on June 10, Ottawa selected forwards Danielle Serdachny, Mannon McMahon and Anna Meixner, defenders Ronja Savolainen, Stephanie Markowski and Madeline Wethington, and goalie Gwyneth Philips. Ã¢â¬Â¯ Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

