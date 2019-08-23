Pucheu Tosses Shutout in Game One, Rays Take Game Two

August 23, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Reds News Release





GREENEVILLE, TN - LHP Jacques Pucheu (W, 1-0) threw a complete game shutout in the Greeneville Reds (25-37) 1-0 win in game one of the doubleheder at Pioneer Park Friday night. The Princeton Rays (29-34) came back and won game two 11-0.

Pucheu allowed four hits in his first start with Greeneville. He walked one and struck out nine over seven innings. Jose Tello's two-out solo home run to left center field in the fifth off RHP Bryan Herrera (L, 1-3) was the difference in game one.

RHP Jake Gilbert (L, 0-3) struck out the side in the first inning of game two. In the second, Jhosner Vargas hit a two-out RBI-single off Gilbert to start the scoring.

Princeton sent 11 to the plate in the third and scored five times. Abiezel Ramirez and Jake Guenther both scored on a dropped third strike with two-outs. Yunior Martinez, Dawson Dimon, and Vargas followed with three straight RBI-singles.

In the fourth, Martinez hit a sacrifice fly and Dimon drove in one with a double to extend the lead to 8-0. Gionti Turner hit an RBI-single with two outs in the fifth, and two pitches later, Martinez's two-run single rounded out the scoring.

The Reds and Rays continue their series at Pioneer Park Saturday night, with first pitch coming at 6:30 PM. The first 750 fans through the gates Saturday will receive a Yasiel Puig Bobblehead.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.