Dorante Named 2019 Appalachian League Manager of the Year

PULASKI, Va. - The Appalachian League today announced Pulaski Yankees skipper Luis Dorante as the league's 2019 Manager of the Year. It is the second such recognition for Dorante, who won the award in 2017 during his last stint at the helm of the rookie-level Yankees.

"My goal this year was to teach the little details about the game along with discipline and respect for the game and others, and to make them understand that this is the start of a journey to become a good Major League Baseball player," Dorante said. "Thanks to all for the help to accomplish this teamwork."

Dorante has guided the Yankees to a 40-22 record with a 4.0 game lead in the Appalchian League East. The squad has already clinched a playoff berth and is on the cusp on the division title with just six games remaining.

Dorante is in his eighth season in the Yankees' organization and second at the helm of the Pulaski Yankees. He spent the 2018 season as the bullpen coach for the Trenton Thunder, where he previously served as pitching coach for the 2012 and 2013 seasons, helping the Thunder to an Eastern League Championship in 2013. Dorante was manager of the Charleston RiverDogs from 2014-2016. Signed as a non-drafted free agent in 1986 by Boston, he played six minor league seasons in the Red Sox organization.

Dorante and the Yankees continue their quest for an East Division title tonight in Burlington for the first of three games against the Royals. They return to Calfee Park for the final two regular season home games of the 2019 season Monday and Tuesday. Playoff information will be posted once the seeding is finalized.

