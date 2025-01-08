Prowse Commits to Princeton

January 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars goaltender William Prowse has announced his commitment to play college hockey at Princeton University, an NCAA Division I program in the ECAC Hockey Conference.

Prowse, 18, is 8-2-1 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 14 games with the Stars. Lincoln has picked up at least one point in eight of his 10 starts and he has the ninth-best GAA in the USHL. Prowse played prep hockey at Holderness School in New Hampshire last season and spending two years with the Rocky Mountain Roughriders AAA program.

"Princeton has been so great to me since the beginning," Prowse said. Their coaching staff is amazing and was a key part of the decision. Princeton has incredible athletic facilities and an unbelievable education I couldn't say no to. I want to thank all the coaches who've helped me get to this point, especially Rocky (Russo), Artt (Brey) and Ross (Kovacs), who gave me a chance this year and have pushed me every day. I'd like to most importantly thank my parent and brother, who have supported me so much through everything."

Princeton is 6-6-1 to open the 2024-25 season. The Tigers' notable wins this campaign include a pair of 3-1 triumphs over No. 12 Ohio State Nov. 29-30. They have made the NCAA Tournament four times, including most recently in 2018. Notable alumni include Jeff Halpern, George Parros and Mike Condon.

The Tigers are led by Ben Syer, who is in his first year at the helm. He was previously an assistant at Quinnipiac (2000-11) and Cornell (2011-24). He received the Terry Flanagan Award in 2018, which is presented annually by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA).

"We are thrilled to announce Williams commitment to Princeton," Russo said. "He has earned the opportunity to be a student- athlete at such a prestigious university through a combination of work ethic, compete level and consistency in his habits. After making our team as a free agent, William has been committed to working on his game; earning his opportunities in the net and being a great teammate. He will be a tremendous addition to the Princeton hockey program as well as their academic community."

Brown and the Stars play two home games against USA Hockey NTDP this weekend. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and 6:05 on Saturday, both at the Ice Box.Tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

