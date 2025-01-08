Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway this Saturday

January 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The temperatures are dropping outside, but the Steel will turn up the heat this weekend with a pair of games against the conference rival Green Bay Gamblers. The Steel will embrace the "get hot" mentality with a Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Meyer Signs & Graphics on Saturday, January 11 at 6:05 pm CT. The two teams will open the weekend with a matchup in Green Bay on Friday, January 10 at 7:05 pm CT.

The Hockey Stick Cooler Bag features a fully insulated interior with a zippered enclosure and an adjustable carrying strap. The body is black with a pair of red and white stripes along with the Chicago Steel primary logo and 25th Season logo. During the game, fans can set their sights on summer with "Tropical Trivia" and "Grill Master or Grill Disaster" during media timeouts and "Summer Sports Trivia" at intermission.

The Steel (9-20-2-0, 20 pts.) dropped a pair of games last weekend to the Sioux Falls Stampede, the top team in the west. Though the results weren't what they wanted, Chicago played admirably with both games ending in one-goal losses. The Steel fell in a 4-3 heartbreaker that saw the Stampede score the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left in regulation on Jan. 3 and Chicago got within one goal during a comeback attempt that fell just short in a 3-2 loss Jan. 4.

NHL prospect Teddy Mutryn was active on the scoresheet, scoring twice while tallying an assist on Jan. 3. Since rejoining the Steel after competing at the World Junior A Challenge, Mutryn has scored four goals and four assists with 12 shots on goal and a +4 rating in four games.

In 25 games, Mutryn has recorded 18 points which ranks fourth on the Steel and sixth among league rookies. He has 11 goals which ranks second on the Steel and is tied for the most among league rookies.

Tobias Ohman was a factor in all of Chicago's goals on Jan. 3, finishing the night with three assists and a +2 rating. It was the second three-point game for Ohman this season, with both coming as multi-assist outings.

Reid Conn had two assists in the weekend finale for his second multi-point game of the season. In the last three games, the New Hampshire commit has one goal and three assists with a +3 rating.

A significant statistic from last weekend was the Steel outshooting the Stampede 36-21 on Jan. 4. Sioux Falls ranks first in the league in shots per game, averaging just under 35, while Chicago ranks 16th in shots allowed per game at almost 36. It was just the second time this season the Steel outshot an opponent, with the last occurring two games prior on Dec. 28 against the USA Hockey NTDP when the Steel posted an identical shot count of 36-21.

The Gamblers (16-14-1-0) took on the Madison Capitols in their first games in the new year and popped off with seven goals in each game with a 7-4 win on Jan. 3 and a 7-5 victory on Jan. 4. Will Zellers finished the weekend with three goals and two assists while Aidan Park and Reece Cordray each had four-point weekends. Entering this weekend, the Gamblers have won five of their last eight games.

Park continues to lead the offensive charge for the Gamblers this season, ranking first in points (32) and second in goals (16) and assists (16). His 32 points are fourth in the USHL and his 16 goals are also fourth. The third-year Gambler has registered a point in four consecutive games and has pointed in seven of his last nine games. In that period, he has seven goals including one hat trick and five assists for 12 points.

The Michigan commit has been Green Bay's go-to on the power play this season as he ranks at the top of the team and the league in special teams numbers. Park has scored a league-high 11 power play goals and has 16 power play points which also paces the league. He has also committed just one penalty in 31 games.

Zellers has matched Park's play this season to rank first on the Gamblers and second in the USHL in goals (18), and second on the team in points (28) and fourth in assists (10). He has recorded the third-most shots of any skater in the league (97) and has the longest active road goal and road point streak in the league entering the weekend. He has tallied a goal in three consecutive road games with five in that span and has a point in eight straight road contests totaling 12 during his streak.

Goaltender Gavin Moffatt has been the workhorse of the Gamblers squad this year and has seen his work pay off. He is tied for the league-lead in wins at 14 and has played 1,563 minutes this season, the most minutes of any netminder and almost 300 more than the next highest goalie. He has also stopped more shots than any other goaltender in the league, ranking at the top with 687 saves, 100 more than the next. He ranks 12th among league goaltenders in goals against average at 2.76 and tenth in save percentage at .905.

The Steel are 79-70-7-4 all-time against Green Bay, 36-36-5-1 on the road and 43-34-2-3 at home. This weekend's games are the fourth and fifth of nine scheduled games between the two this season. The Steel are 1-1-1-0 in head-to-head play with the Gamblers this season. Green Bay came away with the win in the last matchup against the Steel, a 5-1 victory in Green Bay on Nov. 27. Five different Gamblers skaters scored in the win that saw Green Bay score four unanswered goals en route to victory.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Star Wars Ticket Pack, which includes two tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan. 18 plus a Steel Light-Up Saber. The package costs just $40.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 10 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, January 11 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) | Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway presented by Meyer Signs & Graphics (first 500 fans)

Friday, January 17 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

Hockey Stick Cooler Bag Giveaway this Saturday - Chicago Steel

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.