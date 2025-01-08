Head Coach Ryan Cruthers to Coach at Chipotle All-American Game

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Sioux Falls Stampede Head Coach Ryan Cruthers has been named head coach of Team White at the Chipotle All-American Game. The game will take place on Thursday, January 16th at 6:00 pm CST and will be broadcast on NHL Network. Team White will take on Team Blue at USA Hockey Arena in the top prospects game. The contest features some of the top NHL draft-eligible players from the U.S. Under-18 National Team Development Program and other teams in the USHL. Since the inaugural event in 2012, a total of 321 Chipotle All-American Game participants have been chosen in the NHL Draft, including 70 first round picks.

Cruthers becomes the first Stampede coach since Scott Owens (2020) to be named head coach of a team. The Farmingdale, NY native is in his first season as head coach with the Herd, guiding them one of their best starts in franchise history at 21-6-2. After serving as an assistant coach for Sioux Falls during the 2022-2023 season, Cruthers spent the 2023-2024 campaign as the head coach of the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League. The Marksmen went 31-19-6-0 and advanced to the Presidents Cup Playoffs. Cruthers has previous experience in the USHL having served as the head coach of the Chicago Steel during the 2017-2018 season.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to congratulate coach Cruthers on this well-deserved recognition," said Stampede President & CEO, Jim Olander. "His passion for coaching and his dedication to the development of these young men, both on and off the ice, have been evident throughout the season. We are confident that he and Ethan Wyttenbach will represent the Stampede with pride and excellence. We wish them both the best of luck at the game."

Coach Cruthers has played a key role in the development of high level talent including Sam Harris (2023 NHL Draft, Round 5 Pick 133 by the Montreal Canadiens, 2024 NCAA Division I National Champion, Denver), Maxim Strbak (2023 NHL Draft, Round 2 Pick 45 by the Buffalo Sabres, Michigan State), Along with Harris and Strbak Cruthers has coached defensemen Jack Phelan (2023 NHL Draft, Round 5 Pick 137 by the Detroit Red Wings, Wisconsin) and forward Chris Pelosi (2023 NHL Draft, Round 3 Pick 92 by the Boston Bruins, Quinnipiac).

Cruthers will be joined on the bench by Dubuque Fighting Saints assistant coach, Rory Dynan. Team Blue will be coached by Andy Brandt (Madison) and Jimmy Spratt (Fargo). Click here for more information on the game.

The Stampede return to home ice this Friday and Saturday when they host the Madison Capitols for a weekend series. Friday is Hockey Moms MVP Night with a 7:05 PM face-off and Saturday is Hockey Day South Dakota with games at 10, 12 and 2 PM featuring the Sioux Falls Flyers and Mitchell Marlins. The Stampede host Madison at 6:05 PM to close out the day. Tickets are on sale now through the KELOLAND Box office or by calling the Stampede office at 605-275-4625.

