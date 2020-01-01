Prowlers-Thunder Weekend Preview

Port Huron Prowlers huddle up after a goal

Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (11-6-3-0) will host the Delaware Thunder (6-15-0-0) for the first meeting ever between these two franchises to bring in the new year. Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is at 7:30.

Game Storylines - The Prowlers come in red hot, looking to extend their eight game winning streak that spanned the entire month of December. The Prowlers last tilt on McMorran ice saw a 7-2 win over the Battle Creek Rumble Bees.

Scouting the Thunder - After a shaky start to their season, the Thunder have picked it up as of late, winning three of their last four contests. They currently sit last in the FPHL eastern division, although they have been gaining ground on the Elmira Enforcers, sitting 14 points behind them with two games in hand.

Twin Headed Thunder Dragon - The Delaware Thunder has one of the best one-two punches in the FPHL. Ryan Marker and Brandon Contratto combine for 70 total points on the season. Marker's efforts have earned him the title of FPHL leading scorer and point getter through this point in the season.

Last Time Out - The Prowlers are coming off another successful weekend, taking a pair of games from the Mentor Ice Breakers on the road. The Delaware Thunder won two of their three games last weekend, defeating Elmira once, and Watertown once. The Thunder dropped their last game of the weekend to Watertown.

Getting the Call! - Port Huron goalie Cory Simons got the call to the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL on December 24. At the time of his call up, he had an undefeated record in net and was leading the league in both save percentage (.948) and goal against average (1.81).

Tending the Twine - With the call up, Chris Paulin will now be leading the charge between the pipes. Paulin recorded his second shutout of the year this past Friday, when he held the Ice Breakers scoreless en route to a 2-0 win.

Aaron Taylor has played the overwhelming majority of games in net for Delaware. Posting a 6-13-0-0 record, along with a .897 save percentage.

Season Series - This will be the first ever meeting between Delaware and Port Huron. The Prowlers have had a few first matchups this season. They played the three other expansion teams, Columbus, Danbury, and Battle Creek, at least once so far this season. The Prowlers have still yet to play the Elmira Enforcers and the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Going Streaking - The Prowlers currently enjoy the longest active win streak in the FPHL at eight games. Their last loss came in their November 30 matchup against the Danville Dashers in Illinois. The Prowlers did not lose a game in December, picking up every possible point except for one, when they went to overtime with Danville.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during their November 23rd contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 133 goals, while assisting 186 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders.

Change of Venues - Change of Venues - So far this season the Prowlers have tallied a 5-4-3-0 record away from McMorran Ice. While at home the Prowlers are sitting at 6-2-0-0.

Delaware is actually better away from home ice. Posting a 4-7-0-0 record on the road, while only amassing a 2-8-0-0 in their own barn.

