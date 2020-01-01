Dasher Goaltender White Shuts out Ice Breakers

The Danville Dashers came out with the win in a New Year's Eve contest against Eastern Conference rivals Mentor by a score of 3-0 in FPHL action in Danville.

It was a tight game that set it's own tone very early on, with several penalties assessed before two minutes had even come off the clock in the first period. The game saw a total of fifty nine penalty minutes (including, naturally, a few misconduct penalties), and was chippy the whole way through. That led to some big hits, and overall fast-paced hockey that very much pleased those in attendance at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.

Though there were plenty of opportunities to score on the man-- or even two-man-advantage, the first goal, and every goal, came on even strength. Of course, that wasn't the only similarity between the goals-they were also all scored by the Dashers.

It was Jesse Neher (on a Brad Denney assist) who flipped up what seemed to be an impossible shot from an angle that was near even with the right post of Mentor goaltender Austyn Roudebush. Nonetheless Neher put the goal in the back of the net to open the scoring with seven minutes off the clock in the second period.

Between the time when Neher beat Roudebush and the next goal would find the back of the net for the Dashers, there was a massive amount of penalties. The Ice Breakers penalty kill, which put in several fantastic shifts on the night, even killed off one minute of 5-on-3 for the Dashers, followed by more than five minutes of 5-on-4 in an insane turn of events following a double minor that saw Mark Essery ejected from the game.

It was AJ Tesoriero that found the insurance goal for the Dashers as they crowded the net to beat Roudebush, who admittedly had a solid outing on the night. Several shots, including two by Jesse Neher and Sam Turner, who got the assists, bounced off the pads of Roudebush before Tesoriero forced the puck home for a goal.

However, the Dashers wouldn't have been in any sort of that situation if it weren't for the stellar play of goaltender Harley White. White, who usually serves as the backup goaltender for the Dashers, put on his second stellar performance in as many appearances in the last week.

The third and final goal was an empty netter scored just after the Dashers killed off a last second Mentor Ice Breakers power play, when Nick Gullo fired a long-range shot into the open net, assisted by Patrik Zilak and Brad Denney, to give the Dashers their third goal.

The three stars on the night came as a bit of a surprise, as Dashers goaltender Harley White, despite a stellar performance and a shut-out on the night, was named just the third star. White stopped 23 of 23 shots from Mentor, and also played a big role in puck movement. AJ Tesoriero grabbed the second star for one goal, and Jesse Neher grabbed the first star for one goal and one assist.

The Dashers and the Ice Breakers will go head to head again on Friday in Danville on 70's Night at the David S. Palmer Arena, the puck is set to drop for that game at 7:05 CST.

