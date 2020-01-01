Matt Robertson Called up to SPHL

January 1, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron Captain Matt Robertson has been called up to the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL.

The 31-year-old forward currently leads the Prowlers in goals (16), assists (22) and points (38) this season.

Head Coach Joe Pace had nothing but good things to say about Robertson's call-up.

"Matt has been an extraordinary player for this franchise over the last four seasons. It has been an honor getting to coach and play with Matt. He definitely earned this opportunity to head back to the FPHL," Pace said. "We know he will have a major impact in Fayetteville and we wish him the best of luck moving forward."

The Prince Albert native will head back to the SPHL for his sixth season in the league. Robertson had played in the SPHL from 2011-2016 with a number of clubs including the Pensacola Ice Flyers, Louisiana IceGators, Huntsville Havoc and the Fayetteville FireAntz.

In four seasons with the Prowlers, Robertson has become the Prowlers franchise all-time leader in points (319), goals (133) and assists (186).

Port Huron will be back at McMorran Arena this weekend looking for the their fourth consecutive weekend sweep. They welcome the Delaware Thunder for the first two game meeting between both franchises.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.