Prowlers Jump Over Dashers into 4th Place

January 4, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers fell at the hands of the Port Huron Prowlers in a Friday night matchup at the David S. Palmer Arena. The Prowlers snatched a game from the fourth place Dashers, and moved over the Dashers to take fourth place.

The Dashers fell behind with just three minutes gone in the first period after Carey Shea knocked the puck away from Dasher goaltender Matt Kaludis, who was attempting to freeze the puck. Shea deflected the puck over to a trailing Austin Fetterly, who slotted the puck past Kaludis to open the scoring.

Justin Brausen found the back of the net to tie the score up on home ice after finding the back of the net thirteen minutes later. Promising build-up play from the Dashers resulted in an Eric Masters shot finding the stick of Patrick Zilak, who passed into the slot past an out-stretched Cory Simons for a Justin Brausen finish.

The second period went down as a scoreless one despite the best efforts from the power play units as Port Huron and Danville killed two and three penalties each, respectively. There were a total of 22 penalty minutes in this game, with Port Huron serving 12, and Danville serving ten.

With just one and a half minutes gone in the third period, Zachary Zulkanycz found the back of the net off assists from Matt Robertson and the first goal-scorer of the night Austin Fetterly. Port Huron took a 2-1 lead that would only last for about six minutes until Justin Brausen found the back of the net off another assist from Patrick Zilak to tie the game with just under ten minutes left to go.

A win wasn't in the cards for Danville tonight as Shea Carey found the back of the net with just over six minutes left to go to dampen the night for what looked like a rejuvenated Dasher team. Austin Fetterly would get his second assist of the night, and Jonathon Juliano would also get an assist. Despite all the Dasher offensive pressure, including a late power play, the goal would stand as the winner as Zachary Zulkanycz controlled the puck to drain out the game's last 20 seconds.

The Dashers dropped their ninth in a row and fell to fifth place in the Federal Hockey League, despite looking like the better team for much of the night.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow night on Toyota Night at the David S. Palmer Arena, with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.