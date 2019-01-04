Wolves Break Down Ice Breakers Defense

January 4, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





Coach Trevor Karasiewicz led the Watertown Wolves to their fourth win in a row at the Watertown Municipal Arena when they hosted the Mentor Ice Breakers Friday night.

Mentor's Matthew Kadolph drew first blood on a power play goal from George Holt's hooking penalty at exactly nine minutes into the period. George Holt repented for his error and scored for the Wolves to tie the game less than two minutes later by flipping the puck over the pad of Mentor's Derek Moser. Watertown took the lead when Aleh Shypitsyn made a break into the offensive zone and passed to Tyler Gjurich who went top shelf for the goal.

Gavin Yates extended the Wolves lead just two minutes into the second period on a pass from Tyler Gjurich making the score 3-1. Nine minutes later Nathan Farrington made it a 1-goal game getting a puck past new net-minder for the Wolves Christopher Marsillo. The Ice Breakers got a double-whammy around the 15:00 mark of the period when Bonnel received an interference penalty and Brody Duncan was charged with unsportsmanlike conduct four seconds apart from each other. The Wolves took advantage of the 5-on-3 power play doubling up on Mentor with a second goal from Yates on assists from Anton Lennartsson and Cameron Dimmitt. Watertown maintained the 4-2 lead the rest of the period.

Watertown kept the goals coming in the third period. Tyler Gjurich scored his second goal of the night five minutes into the period. Gavin Yates's hat-trick goal came at the 10:00 mark. Kyle Powell's first goal of the season capped off the victory for the Wolves making the final score 7-2.

The hat-trick from Yates warranted his first star of the game. Anton Kalinnin's three assists earned him the second star. The third star was credited to Kyle Powell for his one goal and one assist.

The Wolves return to the Watertown Municipal Arena Saturday, January 5th to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30 pm.

