Enforcers Can't Deliver on Guarantee, Fall to Thunderbirds 2-1

January 4, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Elmira Enforcers returned to the First Arena tonight following a tough shootout loss to the Watertown Wolves on New Year's Eve. Elmira was looking for their first win against the Carolina Thunderbirds as they met for the eighth time this season out of a total of fourteen meetings. A nice surprise was seeing #88 Brandon Vuic back in the lineup for the Enforcers tonight after not having him for quite some time. In just 16 games for the Enforcers, Vuic has scored 7 goals and contributed 6 assists for a total of 13 points. Elmira is also very productive with him on the ice as he comes back with a +/- of +8 in his time with the team. Though their 5-game win streak was snapped on Monday night, things have really been looking up for the Enforcers as they have looked strong on both offense and defense, and their scoring chances have been a lot more prominent as of late.

The Enforcers took the ice in front of 3,156 and even though the game started out fairly slow there was quite a lot of action throughout the 1stperiod. As both teams spent time controlling the puck in the zone and throwing quite a few shots on net the totals finished with Elmira leading 13-8 in that category. Not a single goal was scored, and not a single penalty was committed by either team, leaving the first twenty minutes scoreless.

The 2ndperiod was much more interesting than the first. Elmira would finally crack the scoreboard when Elmira's points leader Sean Reynolds, and the Enforcers captain Ahmed Mahfouz would set up the star defensemen Glen Patterson for the old "dangle, snipe, celly." Patterson would rip an absolute clapper of a slap shot from almost the blue line that went past the Carolina net minder for his fifth goal of the season. Carolina would bounce back, though, just like they have all season with a goal of their own when Stansilav Vlasov would rip his own slap shot from the center of the Thunderbirds zone that would just beat the reliable Troy Passingham to tie the score up 1-1 with just four minutes left in the period. Plenty of shots would find their way to the net during this period, and Elmira would continue to lead in that category 26-20. Offensive zone time would be about even during this game, and the score was definitely a reflection of that, as the Enforcers were pushing to get their first win against the FHL leading Thunderbirds.

The Enforcers lead this game in the shot column, but unfortunately they weren't able to take advantage of the opportunities they were given. About halfway through the period, the Carolina captain Josh Pietrantonio was able to streak past the Enforcers defense with an incredible deke and rip an absolute snipe of a wrist shot right past the glove of the Enforcers goalie Troy Passingham. Late in the period the Enforcers would be given an important 5-on-3 power play chance but unfortunately they weren't able to capitalize, and only got two shots on net during this 5-on-3, which was well over a minute long. The shots would finish with Elmira leading 35-29, but the scoreboard didn't reflect that as Carolina would take the game 2-1.

The Enforcers still have not been able to beat the Thunderbirds this season in eight total meetings, but they will have another chance to do that tomorrow night as they return to the First Arena at 7:05. Elmira will have a total of 6 more games against Carolina this season as they look to make some headway in the standings. The Enforcers currently sit behind the Watertown Wolves by a total of 4 points, but have the chance to come very close to them with a win against Carolina tomorrow.

