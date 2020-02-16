Prowlers Cap off a Perfect Weekend with a 5-2 Victory

February 16, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron just finished off quite the weekend.

The Prowlers came into Sunday's game in the same spot they were the previous weekend. A win would give them nine points on the weekend.

Last weekend they struggled on Sunday, leading to a loss to the Elmira Enforcers.

This Sunday they came out ready to play.

Port Huron was jump started by forward Austin Fetterly. Fetterly netted two goals in the first period to take the Prowlers into the locker room up 2-0.

The second period only saw a single goal scored, coming from the stick of notorious Prowler killer Fred Hein.

With the score sitting at 2-1 going into the final frame of regulation, the Prowlers found themselves shorthanded after both Justin Portillo and Joe Pace would get 10 minute misconducts.

During that time Danville would score a power play goal, tying the score at two aside.

It would only take about three minutes for the Prowlers to respond, as Bobby Sokol would find the back of the net to put the Prowlers up 3-2.

Then, in the later stages of the period, Dalton Jay would tip in a Larri Vartianen shot to extend the Prowlers lead to two.

Dalton Young would cap off the scoring when, on the powerplay, he would have all the time he needed to set up a wrist shot to beat the Dashers netminder, putting the score at 5-2.

With the Prowlers win, Port Huron has widened the gap between them and the Danville Dashers for second place in the FPHL West Division.

Fetterly had a weekend to remember netting five goals and clicking with his linemates.

"We just seem to find each other on the ice," said Fetterly. "It's easy to play with, they are in the right spots. They make it easy for me and I somehow find the back of the net."

Find the back of the net he does, as Fetterly has scored 19 goals in his last 25 contests, making him one of the hottest scorers in the entire Federal League.

Dalton Young started to get things going this weekend, finding a pair of goals and being a presence all over the ice.

"I was sick for a couple weeks there," said Young. "I'm kinda restarting again. It feels good. I feel good."

Young was also happy to add some goals to the score sheet.

"I like to score," said Young. "But I also like to take care of the defensive zone most of all. But goals are good, ya know. They are always special to me."

The Prowlers will travel down to Winston-Salem for their first meeting with the Carolina Thunderbirds next friday and Saturday.

"Going down to Carolina soon, we will see how we match up," said Fetterly. "Right now it looks like we are the best team in the league, and we are getting ready for playoffs."

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.