Enforcers Take Weekend Series

The Watertown Wolves came into Sunday afternoons game looking to take the 3 in 3 series against the Elmira Enforcers.

The first period saw Hudson Michealis (Gjurich, Walters) score to opening the game for the Enforcers. The Wolves kept peppering shots on the Enforcers Young. Outshooting the Enforcers every period.

The second period saw Andrew Harrison (Yarwood, Michealis) score the second goal of the game. Glen Patterson, (Durocher, Babenko) score for the Enforcers halfway through the period. This would result in the Wolves pulling Mike Constantino in favor of Jeremy Pominville.

Zach Pease (Essery, Stevens) would go on to make the game 4-0 for the Enforcers. Tanner Hildebrandt (Little, Desjarlais) would go on to score his first goal in a Watertown uniform. Dominik Bogdziul (Powell, Marker) would score to make the game close at 4-2. The Enforcers would score an empty-net goal to seal the game at 5-2.

The Wolves would outshoot the Enforcers 61-35.

