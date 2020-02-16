Enforcers Come Back To Beat Wolves, 4-2

February 16, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Enforcers lost their 6 game winning streak and 13 game point scoring streak on Friday night and with the Wolves nipping at their heels the pressure was on for the Saturday night rematch. The talk around the arena was needing two of three on the weekend and in order to make that possibility Elmira needed a win on home ice, which had not been kind to the Enforcers so far this season.

The first period saw the Enforcers endure an early attack from Watertown, but in a similar situation to Friday night the Wolves pulled ahead with a goal 3:23 into the first. The difference came in the Elmira response as instead of turtling the Enforcers ratcheted up the pressure throwing everything on goaltender Jeremy Pominville. For the second night in a row Pominville stopped shot after shot, but the Enforcers deep lineup paid off as the speedy Zach Pease took a pass from the newly returned Tom Tracy and buried it behind the Wolves net minder to tie the game at a goal a piece.

Though Elmira had taken a tie to the locker room they had yet to lead this weekend. A power play opportunity changed that as a Cole Sonstebo hooking minor ticked down, Tyler Gjurich put a shot off the wall behind the net that bounced to Cameron Yarwood who shoved it behind Pominville for the Enforcers first lead on the weekend. Elmira had a penalty called against them late in the second as Kyle Stevens was sent to the box on a crosscheck and a penalty kill that would carry over to the third period.

Despite a penalty kill to start the period the Enforcers pushed the pace anyway and after stealing a puck on an attempted pass out of the zone Hudson Michaelis got himself to the slot and buried one past Pominville shorthanded to increase Elmira's lead to two at 3-1. Instead of sitting back the Enforcers continued to drive to the net and it paid off again for Zach Pease who tallied his second goal of the night at 10:17. Kyle Powell answered back 1:23 later, but the Wolves were unable to make anymore of the comeback attempt.

Joe Young stopped 26 of 28 for his 6th win of the season.

Elmira goes right back to work tomorrow afternoon against the Wolves in Watertown at 4:00 pm. Join us live on Mixlr.com and Youtube.com to see if the Enforcers can continue to stretch their second place lead!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.