Providence Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, January 27, the team's roster for 2021 Training Camp. Training Camp will take place from January 26 through February 4.

Please note that the roster and schedule is subject to change at any time.

Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Anton Blidh, Paul Carey, Matt Filipe, Curtis Hall, Cameron Hughes, Joona Koppanen, Karson Kuhlman, Robert Lantosi, Jakub Lauko, Zach Senyshyn, Pavel Shen, Oskar Steen, Alex-Olivier Voyer

Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Josiah Didier, Steven Kampfer, Brady Lyle, Joel Messner, Nick Wolff, Cooper Zech

Goaltenders: Callum Booth, Jeremy Swayman, Dan Vladar

