Krys Lights the Lamp for the IceHogs in Preseason Loss at Chicago

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - Defenseman Chad Krys lit the lamp on the power play 4:17 into the contest for an early Rockford IceHogs lead, but the Chicago Wolves responded with six unanswered goals spread out through the second and third periods to skate away with a 6-1 win in preseason play at Triphahn Center Ice Arena Wednesday afternoon.

Forward Sean Malone led the Wolves with a goal and two assists and forward David Cotton scored twice.

IceHogs defenseman Chad Krys opened the scoring on the power play 4:17 into the contest with a blast from the right point, beating Wolves goaltender Antoine Bibeau (W, 16 saves on 17 shots) under the glove. Defenseman Michael Krutil and forward Cam Morrison picked up the assists.

In the second period, the Wolves bounced back, firing 17 shots in the frame and finding the back of the net twice to take a 2-1 lead. Forward Jamieson Rees snuck a rebound under the pads of veteran Hogs netminder Scott Darling (16 saves on 17 shots) at 1:28 to tie up the contest. Midway through the frame, Darling departed for rookie keeper Cale Morris (L, 20 saves on 25 shots). Morris was tested early, but kept the contest locked up until the 14:36 mark when Sean Malone tipped in a centering pass from Tanner Jeannot to give the Wolves the lead.

To start the final frame, the Wolves made their goaltending swap with Biebeau coming out for Jeremy Helvig (8 saves on 8 shots). At the drop of the puck, the Wolves kept the momentum and tacked on four more goals for a 6-1 final. Brothers Jason Cotton (3:22) and David Cotton (11:43 and 15:15 on the power play) combined for three tallies in the frame and forward Lukas Craggs registered his first goal of the preseason at 7:19.

Both clubs finished 1-for-6 on the power play this afternoon.

