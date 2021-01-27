Hershey Bears Name Matt Moulson 44th Captain in Club History

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that forward Matt Moulson has been named captain for the 2020-21 season. Moulson is the 44th captain in the club's storied history.

Moulson, 37, enters his second season with the Chocolate and White. The veteran winger led Hershey in goals (22), power play goals (11), first goals of the game (7), and shots (172) last season. He finished second on the team in points with 41, and was one of just two players to play in all 62 games during the shortened season. He skated in his 1000th professional game on Jan. 24, 2020 at Springfield, scoring twice to lead the Bears to a victory on his milestone night. Moulson was also selected as a playing captain for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, California, helping lead the Atlantic Division to a championship in the All-Star Challenge.

In his 14 professional seasons, Moulson has appeared in 1,017 professional games, with 650 coming in the NHL with Los Angeles, the New York Islanders, Buffalo, and Minnesota. Moulson scored 30 or more goals in three consecutive seasons with the Islanders in 2009-12, and in his NHL career, collected 369 points (173g, 193a). He was a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2013 and served as an alternate captain for the Buffalo Sabres during the 2014-15 season.

The 6'1", 203-pound winger has also appeared in 367 AHL games, scoring 309 points (142g, 167a) with Manchester, Ontario, and Hershey.

The native of North York, Ontario becomes the first Bear to wear the "C" since Garrett Mitchell sported the letter from 2015-18. Moulson previously served as an alternate captain with the Bears in 2019-20.

Moulson and the Bears open the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, on Friday, Feb. 5 at Binghamton (in Newark, New Jersey). Hershey's home opener is the following day, Saturday, Feb. 6 versus Lehigh Valley at 4 p.m. at GIANT Center.

