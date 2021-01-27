Anaheim Ducks Acquire Trevor Carrick from San Jose

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Trevor Carrick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for left wing Jack Kopacka.

Carrick, 26 (7/4/94), has appeared in seven career NHL games with San Jose and Carolina. The 6-2, 196-pound defenseman split the 2019-20 season with the Sharks and San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in three NHL games with the Sharks while adding five penalty minutes (PIM). Carrick spent the remainder of the season with the Barracuda, earning 10-13=23 points with a +17 rating in 48 AHL games.

A native of Stouffville, Ontario, Carrick has appeared in 395 career AHL games with San Jose and Charlotte, tallying 50-154=204 points and 416 PIM. Selected by Carolina in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Carrick won a Calder Cup Championship in 2019 and represented the Checkers at the 2016 and 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

Kopacka, 22 (3/5/98), recorded 13-16=29 points and six PIM in 69 career AHL games with San Diego. The 6-3, 192-pound native of Lapeer, Michigan had 7-8=15 points and two PIM in 37 games with the Gulls in 2019-20. He also appeared in nine career Calder Cup Playoff games with San Diego, earning 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kopacka collected 81-75=156 points with a +32 rating and 56 PIM in 202 career Ontario Hockey League games with Sault Ste. Marie from 2014-18.

