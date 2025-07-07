Proven Goalscorer Alyssa Walker Signs with Carolina Ascent

July 7, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the signing of forward Alyssa Walker, adding an experienced and versatile attacker to the club's roster ahead of the upcoming Gainbridge Super League season.

Walker joins Carolina Ascent following productive stints across Europe, having played in top-flight leagues in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

"We are really excited to sign Alyssa," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Her experience and goal scoring exploits in Europe make her an ideal fit here in the Carolinas. Alyssa can score goals in different ways, she is a great finisher who has pace and an aerial presence. I can't wait for our fans to get to know her."

Walker most recently played with HB Køge in Denmark's top division in 2024, tallying four goals across 16 league appearances. In 2023, she joined Norwegian side SK Brann on loan from the NWSL's Portland Thorns, appearing in 17 matches. Her European career began in Sweden in 2022 with IFK Kalmar, where she scored nine goals and logged nearly 1,500 minutes in her debut Damallsvenskan season.

"I'm so excited to join Carolina Ascent for the upcoming season. The club's goals align with my own on and off the field, and I can't wait to be a part of the Charlotte community," expressed Walker.

The Ohio native played college soccer for four years at the University of Richmond, earning All-Atlantic 10 Conference honors her freshman and junior years. Walker appeared in 60 games with the Spiders, scoring 19 goals. Walker went to the University of Iowa as a fifth-year, scoring nine goals in 20 games, earned team offensive MVP honors, and was named to the All-Big 10 Third Team.







