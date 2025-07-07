Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Addie McCain from Fort Lauderdale United FC

July 7, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has signed Addie McCain on a transfer from Fort Lauderdale United FC ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. A proven talent, the midfielder is coming off a stellar 2024/25 USL Super League campaign in which she tallied 10 goals and earned All-League First Team honors.

A Wylie, Texas native, McCain grew up playing in the FC Dallas academy and for Wylie East High School. As a high school sophomore in 2015, she led the Lady Raiders to the Texas 5A State Championship and was named MVP of the tournament.

McCain graduated high school early to enroll at Texas A&M University, where she played collegiate soccer from 2017 to 2020. Over four seasons with the Aggies, she made 75 appearances, including 66 starts, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists from midfield with four of those goals being of the game-winning variety. Her standout college career earned her multiple accolades, including 2020 All-SEC First Team and 2020 SEC Midfielder of the Year honors.

In 2021, McCain was selected 17th overall in the NWSL Draft by the Kansas City Current, making her professional debut on April 26, 2021, against the Houston Dash. After two seasons in Kansas City, she joined the Chicago Red Stars, spending the 2023 season with the club.

In the summer of 2024, McCain signed with Fort Lauderdale United FC ahead of the inaugural USL Super League season. She played a central role in the club's run to the USL Super League Final, cementing her reputation as one of the league's top midfielders.

Now in Lexington, McCain brings experience and a proven track record to a team building toward an exciting 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign.

Lexington SC will begin preseason play on July 13 with a road match against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

