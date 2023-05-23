Protected List Unveiled

May 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







BILOXI,MS - The 2023-2024 protected players are as listed :

Jackson Bond

Ethan Busch-Anderson

Anthony D'Aloisio

Lucas Helland

Chris Leveille

Yianni Liarakos

Connor Lind

Bailey Macburnie

Jake Raleigh

Kyle Russell

Sam Turner

Dakota Ulmer

Blake Weyrick

Philip Wong

Yaroslov Yevdokimov

The FPHL draft is Tuesday May 30th, once the draft is final we will release the official roster for the 2023-2024 Mississippi Sea Wolves season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.