Protected List Unveiled
May 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release
BILOXI,MS - The 2023-2024 protected players are as listed :
Jackson Bond
Ethan Busch-Anderson
Anthony D'Aloisio
Lucas Helland
Chris Leveille
Yianni Liarakos
Connor Lind
Bailey Macburnie
Jake Raleigh
Kyle Russell
Sam Turner
Dakota Ulmer
Blake Weyrick
Philip Wong
Yaroslov Yevdokimov
The FPHL draft is Tuesday May 30th, once the draft is final we will release the official roster for the 2023-2024 Mississippi Sea Wolves season.
