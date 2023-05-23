Protected Players for 23-24 Season Announced

The Watertown Wolves have announced their 2023-24 protected players list for the upcoming FPHL expansion draft. Current FPHL teams may select any combination of 15 players from their roster to be unavailable during the upcoming expansion draft with Baton Rogue and Wytheville scheduled to join the league next season. The Wolves have submitted the following list of 15 players to the FPHL:

Ismael Ralsten

Owen Liskiewicz

Tim Payne

Taylor Cutting

Don Carter Jr

Chris Corgan

Eli Wilson

Chase Dibari

Dakota Seaman

Trevor Lord

Johnny Amanatidis

Fabian Lehner

Lincoln Gingerich

Charlie Pens Jr

Sam Hrabcak

Any other remaining players will be eligible for the expansion draft, scheduled for the first week of June. Watertown will retain the rights to any players on the protected list or those not selected during the expansion draft before the free-agent signing period.

