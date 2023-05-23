Scott Brand Joins Rockers as Team President

May 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







The Motor City Rockers announced today the hiring of Scott Brand as Team President. Brand's duties will include creating corporate partnerships, ticket sales, promotions, and business operations. Brand, a Michigan native, recently served as the President of Ignite Sports and Entertainment where he oversaw the expansion of the following professional sports organizations: Columbus River Dragons (hockey), Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots & Chattahoochee Monsters (baseball). Scott also oversaw the renovation of historic Golden Park in Columbus, GA.

Prior to his time in Columbus, GA, he led a group that created the highly successful expansion pro hockey team in Winston-Salem, NC with the Carolina Thunderbirds. Under his direction, all those teams enjoyed record corporate partnership revenues, record crowds and growth in traditional broadcast outlets, as well as winning and championship seasons. Brand spent several years in the United States Hockey league as the league's director of hockey operations, referee-in-chief, a general manager for teams in Waterloo, Dubuque and Youngstown, as well as an on-ice official.

"I am very excited to come home to Michigan, have the opportunity to fill Big Boy Arena and be a part of the Rocker's family. I know our organization will be able to provide affordable family friendly entertainment and great hard-hitting hockey. The single A level FPHL has a proven track record of being fan friendly, a place for our players to develop and provide the league owners with a great economic model. I realize how important it is for our league to be successful in the Michigan market and look forward to help create a winning team, both on and off the ice. I know that with our great collection of owners, the outstanding job that Nick Field and Gordie Brown has done with the hockey operations, plus the way Big Boy Arena leadership has welcomed me at the arena, we are going to have a tremendous future. "

The Rockers have begun to create corporate partnership packages for the 2023-24 season and expect to put tickets plan on sale beginning June 1st. If you are interested in either of these opportunities, please contact the Rockers at info@rockershokcey.com.

