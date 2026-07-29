Pros & Pals: Putting Unity in Community

Published on July 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







At the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, we believe every child deserves the chance to experience the joy and memory-making that soccer offers.

On Sunday July 26th, more than 200 participants, Tampa Bay Sun FC players, Sunshine Squad volunteers, community partners, and family members came together at The Skills Center for Pros & Pals. Designed for youth who are neurodivergent or have limb differences, the program focuses on building confidence, friendships, and a love for the beautiful game in an environment tailored to each athlete's needs.

Riding the wave of the World Cup, a global theme transformed the indoor courts into host countries USA, Mexico, and Canada, where participants rotated through stations featuring dribbling, passing, shooting, and a crowd favorite, Fun with the Sun! Every activity encouraged movement, teamwork, and lots of smiles.

One of the most meaningful parts of the day was the one-on-one support each athlete received. Every participant was paired with either a Tampa Bay Sun FC professional player or a member of the Sunshine Squad volunteer team, creating an experience built on encouragement, safety, and genuine connection. The Sun's forever teammate, Solé also joined in the fun, making the day even more memorable.

Dedicated community partners added adaptive activities for athletes to enjoy throughout the event, and thanks to the generosity of Chill Bros., everyone wrapped up the day with a well-deserved, complimentary ice cream cup!

Pros & Pals is offered twice each year, indoors during the summer and outdoors in the winter, continuing the commitment to making soccer more accessible for every child throughout Tampa Bay.

Want to join us for the next event or learn about our other free youth programs? Sign up for the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation email list to stay in the loop, and follow the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation on social media for upcoming programs, volunteer opportunities, and inspiring stories from the community.

Together, we're creating space for community growth, connection, and access both on and off the field.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.