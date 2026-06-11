Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces World Cup Under the Sun Watch Party Series

Published on June 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Fans across Tampa Bay are invited to experience the energy of the World Cup alongside Tampa Bay's first women's professional soccer team through a citywide watch party series.

As we turn our attention to the biggest sporting event in the world this summer, Tampa Bay Sun FC is inviting the community to experience the excitement together through its official World Cup watch party series, "World Cup Under the Sun."

These events provide an opportunity for fans across Tampa Bay to come together and celebrate the global game. Whether you're cheering on your home country, following your favorite players, or experiencing the World Cup for the first time, "World Cup Under the Sun" offers a place for everyone to be part of the excitement.

"There is something incredibly special about the World Cup because it reminds us why soccer is called the global game. People from all backgrounds come together to celebrate the sport, support their countries, and experience moments that will last a lifetime," said Sun President and General Manager Christina Unkel. "Through 'World Cup Under the Sun,' we want to create experiences that bring our community together while continuing to grow the game and strengthen the soccer culture throughout Tampa Bay."

World Cup Under the Sun Schedule:

June 11 - Hotel Haya | 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

June 12 - Strandhill Public | 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

June 19 - Green Bench | 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

June 21 - Coppertail Brewing Co. | Match Time TBD

Fans will have even more reasons to join the festivities with special giveaways and exclusive prizes at each event. Giveaway items include a Tampa Bay Sun FC jersey, a Tampa Bay Sun FC soccer ball, a World Cup Trophy LEGO set, and a World Cup Emblem LEGO set, with one winner selected for each item.

"World Cup Under the Sun" reflects Tampa Bay Sun FC's vision of bringing people together through soccer while continuing to create meaningful experiences for fans off the pitch. As excitement surrounding the tournament builds worldwide, the Sun look forward to celebrating every moment with the Tampa Bay community this summer.







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