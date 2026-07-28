Dallas Trinity FC Acquires Midfielder Jamie Shepherd on Loan from Bay FC

Published on July 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC announced today it has acquired midfielder Jamie Shepherd on loan from Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League through December 31, 2026. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Shepherd joined Bay FC as the No. 30 overall selection in the 2024 NWSL Draft and was part of the club's inaugural roster. The 25-year-old midfielder has made 15 regular-season appearances during her first three professional seasons.

"Jamie is a dependable, hard-working midfielder who brings tremendous consistency and competitive experience to our roster," said Brian Corcoran, Sporting Director for Dallas Trinity FC. "She has proven throughout her career that she can contribute on both sides of the ball, and her ability to cover ground, connect play and compete in the midfield will make her a valuable addition to our group."

"Jamie has the versatility and work rate we want in our midfield," said Lee NguyÃ¡Â»...n, First Team Manager and Technical Director for Dallas Trinity FC. "She understands how to find space, support the attack and help the team regain possession. Just as importantly, she is a resilient player who has earned every opportunity throughout her career. We're excited to bring her to Dallas and give her the chance to play an important role for us."

A native of American Fork, Utah, Shepherd played five seasons at Brigham Young University, where she became the program's all-time leader with 108 career appearances. She started every match of her collegiate career and recorded 14 goals and 21 assists while helping BYU reach the NCAA Tournament in each of her five seasons.

Shepherd helped lead the Cougars to the program's first College Cup Final in 2021 and another College Cup appearance in 2023, when BYU advanced to the national semifinals. She earned NCAA Second-Team All-America honors in 2022 after recording a career-high seven goals and five assists, in addition to receiving multiple all-region and All-West Coast Conference honors during her collegiate career.

Before attending BYU, Shepherd helped Utah Celtic FC become the first team from Utah to win a U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship in 2019. She received the tournament's Golden Ball as its top player. Shepherd was also a dual-sport standout at American Fork High School, winning state championships in soccer and basketball during the 2017 school year.

TRANSACTION: Dallas Trinity FC acquires midfielder Jamie Shepherd on loan from Bay FC through December 31, 2026. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.







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