More Than a Pathway: the Tampa Bay Sun's First Graduates Make History

Published on June 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







As Tampa Bay Sun FC celebrates its first academy graduates, the club also celebrates the beginning of a pathway designed to inspire, develop, and empower the next generation of players.

Tampa Bay Sun FC proudly celebrates a milestone moment in club history as Braelynn Galt, McKenna Battilla, Siena Bryan, and Maci Tucker become the first academy players to graduate from the Tampa Bay Sun pathway and continue their academic and athletic careers at the Division I collegiate level. For the Sun, this moment represents far more than college commitments. It marks the beginning of the lasting legacy the club has built for its players, supporters, and the future of the game across the Tampa Bay region.

"As a coach, moments like this are incredibly meaningful because you get to witness not only the growth of players, but the growth of young women discovering confidence in themselves and their futures," said Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "Braelynn, McKenna, Siena, and Maci each took different paths to get here, but together they represent the future of our academy. Seeing them move forward into this next chapter is something our entire organization is proud of."

Goalkeeper Braelynn Galt will continue her career at the University of Iowa after building a reputation as a composed leader with an undeniable presence in goal. Galt developed through Chicago Inter SC ECNL and Florida Premier FC while also gaining experience with River Light FC in the USL W League during the summer of 2025. Known for her elite shot-stopping ability and composure under pressure, Galt has also built an impressive international resume representing Scotland at the U16, U17, and U19 levels. She captained Scotland's U16 squad and competed in several high-level international competitions, including the UEFA Women's Euro Qualifiers and the International MIMA Cup. During her development overseas, she also spent time training with the Rangers Women's First Team.

Whether representing Scotland on the international stage or competing in elite youth environments across the United States, Galt consistently carried herself with confidence, maturity, and professionalism beyond her years. Her journey reflects the ambition and fearlessness that Tampa Bay Sun FC hopes to inspire in every young player who walks through its doors.

McKenna Battilla will continue her career at the University of South Florida after emerging as one of the area's most exciting attacking players. Battilla's relentless style of play made her impossible to ignore on the pitch, but it was her passion for the game and competitive mentality that truly defined her time within the academy environment. A standout at West Florida Flames and at the high school varsity level, Battilla recorded more than 40 goals and 25 assists while earning Offensive Player of the Year and All-County First Team honors.

Recognized for her technical ability, speed, and versatility, the midfielder's drive and ability to create scoring opportunities made her a difficult player to defend. Battilla also represented Florida at the ODP State, Southeast Regional, and National Team levels throughout her youth career. Her growth reflects the type of player development the Sun strives to foster both on and off the field.

Georgetown University will gain a valuable addition to its roster with defender Siena Bryan, whose steady presence made her stand out throughout her youth career. On top of making a strong impression during the Tampa Bay Sun's inaugural season, Bryan spent five years competing with Florida Premier FC's U17 ECNL team, helping lead the club to two Southeast Regional championships. Throughout the early stages in her career, Bryan earned ECNL Southeast All-Conference First Team recognition as well as ECNL Continental Selection Game honors. Known for her consistency and defensive presence, she now takes the next step in her development at one of the nation's top collegiate programs. As the Sun Academy continues to grow during its inaugural years, Bryan embodied the discipline, professionalism, and team-first mentality that continue to shape the club's culture.

Dynamic in the final third and fearless in big moments, forward Maci Tucker brought a competitive edge and confidence that elevated those around her. Tucker will continue her career at UCLA after emerging as one of the top attacking prospects in her region. She most recently competed with Concorde Fire SC in the ECNL Platinum League, where she established herself as a key presence through her strength, speed, and ability to make an impact in the final third.

Her accomplishments at the youth level include being named the Georgia 2024 All-State 7A Player of the Year and Region 7A Co-Player of the Year, while additionally earning selection to the Georgia Coaches' Association All-State Second Team. In 2025, Tucker was invited to participate in the inaugural NWSL Youth Combine, highlighting her powerful potential, but her impact within the academy extended beyond achievements alone. She represented the belief that young players in this pathway can compete among the nation's best.

"This moment represents everything we hoped the Tampa Bay Sun Academy could become," said Sun President and General Manager Christina Unkel. "These young women are not only exceptional players, they are the first proof that a meaningful pathway now exists for girls across Tampa Bay to dream bigger and believe that opportunities at the highest levels are possible. Watching them grow alongside our club during these foundational years makes this milestone incredibly special for everyone connected to the Sun."

As they move on to the collegiate level, they leave a lasting mark on the Tampa Bay Sun Academy. Their success reflects the club's commitment to player development and sets the foundation for future athletes pursuing their goals on and off the pitch.







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