USL Names Foundation Director Rachel Jolley a 'Hometown Hero'

Published on June 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







We all know how the beautiful game has a unique way of bringing people together. But, behind every successful opportunity for young athletes are the people who dedicate themselves to making a difference after the final whistle blows.

The USL Hometown Hero Award was created to recognize the individuals who embody the very best of the game. While players and coaches may often take center stage, this award shines a light on the people working behind the scenes to create opportunities, inspire the next generation, and use soccer as a vehicle for positive change. Out of 200 teams across the USL landscape totaling more than ~1,500 staff members, only five nominees are selected.

And, for Rachel Jolley, commitment to community is more than a passion. It's truly a way of life.

A St. Petersburg native, Rachel is the definition of a true hometown hero. She grew up in the very community she now serves, investing countless hours into developing the next generation of athletes and leaders through her work with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation and a non-profit she founded called Rise Up Soccer Club. While many leave their hometown in search of opportunity, Rachel chose to build opportunity right where her own journey began.

After retiring as a player, Rachel became an accomplished marketing professional by day and a youth soccer coach by night. She traded board rooms for training sessions when dawn turned to dusk, dedicating her time to coaching youth players and teams.

Chronic injuries brought her own playing career to an early end. But, rather than stepping away from the game she loved, Rachel found a new purpose on the sidelines. That purpose has impacted thousands of young athletes spanning nearly two decades.

Since then, she has coached at every level of the youth game, from competitive club soccer and high school programs to the prestigious Olympic Development Program. Along the way, she has earned notoriety as an award-winning coach known for her ability to inspire confidence, foster resilience, and create environments where players can grow not only as players, but as people.

"This nomination is especially meaningful because it recognizes someone who truly embodies why the Tampa Bay Sun organization was founded. Our vision has always been to create a 'see her, be her' movement and one that inspires, connects, and opens doors through the power of soccer. Rachel's commitment to community growth, meaningful relationships, and expanding access to the beautiful game reflects that mission every single day, making her a hometown hero in every sense of the word."

- Christina Unkel, Tampa Bay Sun FC & Foundation President

That mission comes to life every time Rachel steps onto the field. For many families, the impact from these programs goes beyond soccer itself. Through innovative initiatives like Pros & Pals, Rachel has helped young athletes discover confidence, belonging, and a love for the sport.

"Rachel is the kind of person who changes lives without ever asking for recognition. Her heart is overflowing with love, compassion, and an unwavering passion for helping others. Through her work with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation, she has opened doors and created opportunities that have made a profound difference in my daughter Naomi's life and in the lives of our entire family."

- Chrissy Johnston, Parent of Foundation Program Participant

The USL Hometown Hero Award celebrates true community champions who embody service, leadership, and the spirit of giving back. Rachel's story reflects all three. She has transformed personal adversity into a lifelong mission of helping others, proving that some of the greatest contributions to the game happen away from the spotlight.

And perhaps what makes her story even more special is that it all comes back to home.

The same streets and fields that helped shape Rachel as a young person are now the places where she mentors future generations, creating opportunities for girls and boys to discover new friendships and life lessons that soccer can provide. Her love for Tampa Bay is a lifelong commitment to the community that raised her.

As the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation and Rise Up Soccer Club continue to expand, Rachel's work serves as a reminder of why those efforts matter. After her own playing days ended, she found a new way to leave her mark; not through goals scored, but through lives changed.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 10, 2026

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