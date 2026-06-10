San Martín de Hidalgo Tequila Partners with Fort Lauderdale United FC as Official Tequila

Published on June 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - San Martín de Hidalgo Tequila and Fort Lauderdale United FC (FTL UTD) today announced a new partnership, bringing together the premium tequila brand and one of America's rising football clubs in a collaboration centered on culture, community, and the shared passion of soccer.

The partnership marks an exciting step for both organizations as they work together to create memorable fan experiences and deepen engagement with supporters throughout South Florida and beyond. Through the collaboration, San Martín de Hidalgo Tequila will be integrated into Fort Lauderdale United FC matchday experiences. The partnership will also introduce co-branded off-field experiences designed to connect fans with the energy of football and the craftsmanship and heritage behind San Martín de Hidalgo Tequila. Fans can expect curated hospitality moments, premium experiences, and community-focused activations that celebrate the vibrant spirit shared by both brands.

Together, San Martín de Hidalgo Tequila and Fort Lauderdale United FC aim to celebrate the growing soccer culture in South Florida while delivering unique experiences that bring fans closer to the club and the traditions that inspire both organizations.

Additional details regarding fan experiences and partnership programming will be announced in the coming months.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 10, 2026

San Martín de Hidalgo Tequila Partners with Fort Lauderdale United FC as Official Tequila - Fort Lauderdale United FC

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