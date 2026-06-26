Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces 2026 Fall Season Schedule

Published on June 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC has unveiled its 2026 Fall Season schedule, featuring seven home matches at Suncoast Credit Union Field as part of the Gainbridge Super League's exciting sprint fall campaign. The 2026 Fall Season serves as the league's transition to a spring-to-fall calendar, which will begin in 2027.

Featuring 14 total matches-seven home and seven away-every 2026 Fall Season match will carry added significance in the race for the Players' Shield. The top four clubs in the final standings will advance to the playoffs, with the semifinals scheduled for December 5 and the Final set for December 12.

The Tampa Bay Sun open the fall campaign on the road against Dallas Trinity FC on August 15 before continuing their season-opening road swing against Brooklyn FC on August 28 and Lexington SC on September 5.

The Sun return home on September 12 for their highly anticipated home opener at Suncoast Credit Union Field against Fort Lauderdale United FC in the first Florida Derby of the season.

October features an exciting slate of home matches, beginning with reigning Gainbridge Super League champion Lexington SC on October 4 followed by Carolina Ascent FC on October 10. The Sun then travel to Sporting Club Jacksonville on October 16 before returning home to host DC Power FC on November 1.

The final month of regular season is packed with playoff implications as Tampa Bay hosts Dallas Trinity FC on November 14 and Brooklyn FC on November 21 before closing out the regular season at home against Sporting Club Jacksonville on November 28.

Fans can view the complete 2026 Fall Season schedule and purchase season and single game tickets now at tampabaysunfc.com.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 26, 2026

Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces 2026 Fall Season Schedule - Tampa Bay Sun FC

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