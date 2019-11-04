Propst Arena LED Lighting Revealed

November 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville Havoc fans visiting the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center (VBC) for the first 2019-2020 home game on Friday, November 1 enjoyed an improved viewing experience as they cheered during a 5-4 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts. Debuting for the first time, was an upgraded light-emitting diode (LED) lighting system manufactured by Eaton's Ephesus Lighting, as well as 12 new LED video panels manufactured by Daktronics.

"Overtime, the previous lighting system became less efficient with bulbs requiring frequent replacement, as well as producing a noticeable background noise during events," commented VBC Executive Director Steve Maples. "Additionally, the previous fixtures were extremely limited in the special effects and production capabilities compared to newer, sophisticated lighting systems."

The upgraded lighting system enhanced Friday's hockey game with strobing light effects, and full-red lighting to coincide with the team's colors. The upgraded lighting will also enhance UAH hockey games, the annual Rocket City Classic featuring the University of Alabama's men's basketball team, and more.

The scope of the new lighting system included the installation of 86 new fixtures with programmable color changing capabilities. This new LED lighting system is estimated to deliver an annual energy savings of $45,132, along with a reduction of approximately $8,923 in annual Arena lighting maintenance costs. This $340,000 lighting upgrade is being paid for through the VBC's capital funding.

The new Eaton's Ephesus Lighting system features full color-tuning fixtures to enhance events with colorful light shows and other lighting experiences. With this upgrade, the options for a completely integrated lighting system for events is unlimited and will result in an enhanced fan experience, as well as improved viewing opportunities of both live and televised events.

The new lighting system activates instantly and takes less time to become fully operational as compared to the previous metal halide fixtures. Also, the programmable controls allow operators the ability to immediately change lighting schemes. The new LED lighting system offers a wide range of adjustable color temperatures, and consistent lighting capabilities giving VBC staff and performers out-of-the-box opportunities for creating captivating visual moments.

This renovation project is part of an ongoing effort by the VBC Board of Control and executive staff to continuously improve the facility for efficiency and customer satisfaction, as well as lower energy consumption.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.