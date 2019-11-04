Rail Yard Dawgs Sign Rookie Forward Matt O'Dea

November 4, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that forward Matt O'Dea has been signed to a contract and forward Everett Thompson has been placed on waivers.

O'Dea opened the season with the Fayetteville Marksmen where he played four games and had one assist. He is in his first season as a professional out of Western New England University where he had 15 goals and 10 assists over 25 games during his senior year in 2018-19. O'Dea combined for 33 goals over 51 games during his last two college seasons.

Thompson had appeared in six games for the Dawgs and had not recorded a point. He also skated in 15 games for Roanoke during the 2018-19 season and had a goal and two assists.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to the ice on Friday night at home against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.