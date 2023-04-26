Promising Outfielder and Reliever Signed

April 26, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the signings of rookie outfielder Demias Jimerson and right-handed pitcher Josh Vincent.

A native of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jimerson (first name pronounced dem-EYE-is) will be making his professional debut with the Goldeyes. The 22-year-old was a 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association third team All-American at National Park College (Hot Springs, AR). Jimerson batted .398 with 14 home runs, 61 runs batted in, and 35 stolen bases in 51 games.

Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert said, "I saw Demias at a tryout camp where he impressed every team there. He has outstanding speed and power. He's the type of player you hope to see in that environment. I'm looking forward to seeing what he's capable of at this level."

Vincent spent parts of the past two seasons with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. In 2022 the 26-year-old reliever posted a 5-4 win-loss record with one save and a 5.12 earned run average. The native of Hampton, Virginia attended Eastern Connecticut State University (Windham, Connecticut) and Chowan University (Murfreesboro, North Carolina) where he combined to go 16-6 with a 3.72 ERA in 29 appearances.

Tagert said, "I originally signed Josh in 2021 and he showed the ability to be a solid pitcher in our league. With the experience he's gained, we're expecting Josh to take the next step and solidify himself and make a positive impact on our pitching staff."

The Goldeyes now have 24 players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Samuel Adames

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Jacob Bockelie

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Chris Burgess

IF Dayson Croes

OF Najee Gaskins

C Hidekel Gonzalez

RHP Marc-André Habeck

OF Tra Holmes

IF/OF Jordan Howard

RHP Tyler Jandron

OF Demias Jimerson

LHP Robert Klinchock

IF/OF Brynn Martinez

LHP RJ Martinez

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF/LHP Andrew Shaps

C Jackson Smith

IF Keith Torres

RHP Josh Vincent

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 26, 2023

Promising Outfielder and Reliever Signed - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.