Promising Outfielder and Reliever Signed
April 26, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the signings of rookie outfielder Demias Jimerson and right-handed pitcher Josh Vincent.
A native of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jimerson (first name pronounced dem-EYE-is) will be making his professional debut with the Goldeyes. The 22-year-old was a 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association third team All-American at National Park College (Hot Springs, AR). Jimerson batted .398 with 14 home runs, 61 runs batted in, and 35 stolen bases in 51 games.
Goldeyes manager Greg Tagert said, "I saw Demias at a tryout camp where he impressed every team there. He has outstanding speed and power. He's the type of player you hope to see in that environment. I'm looking forward to seeing what he's capable of at this level."
Vincent spent parts of the past two seasons with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. In 2022 the 26-year-old reliever posted a 5-4 win-loss record with one save and a 5.12 earned run average. The native of Hampton, Virginia attended Eastern Connecticut State University (Windham, Connecticut) and Chowan University (Murfreesboro, North Carolina) where he combined to go 16-6 with a 3.72 ERA in 29 appearances.
Tagert said, "I originally signed Josh in 2021 and he showed the ability to be a solid pitcher in our league. With the experience he's gained, we're expecting Josh to take the next step and solidify himself and make a positive impact on our pitching staff."
The Goldeyes now have 24 players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.
2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings
RHP Samuel Adames
IF Andy Armstrong
IF Jacob Bockelie
RHP Landen Bourassa
IF Chris Burgess
IF Dayson Croes
OF Najee Gaskins
C Hidekel Gonzalez
RHP Marc-André Habeck
OF Tra Holmes
IF/OF Jordan Howard
RHP Tyler Jandron
OF Demias Jimerson
LHP Robert Klinchock
IF/OF Brynn Martinez
LHP RJ Martinez
OF Max Murphy
RHP Luis Ramirez
LHP Travis Seabrooke
OF/LHP Andrew Shaps
C Jackson Smith
IF Keith Torres
RHP Josh Vincent
OF Javeyan Williams
The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.
For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.
