Milkmen's First Homestand Details Announced

The Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball are back and have a summer full of fun planned at Franklin Field in 2023.

We get back into the groove of things and into a baseball state of mind on Tuesday, May 16 for Opening Day, For Love of the Game. Enjoy an interactive Prospect Training Academy Experience Area that includes hitting, pitching and running competitions and drills. Come early and experience; gates open at 5:35pm.

It's not too late to get your school involved on the most fun field trip ever! It's Down on the Farm, School Day game Wednesday, May 17 with our friends at Farm Wisconsin. Enjoy a morning of Milkmen baseball with an educational twist. Each student in attendance will receive an educational packet full of activities in baseball history, math, science and more.

Get your bellbottoms and boogie shoes ready and enjoy our first Thirsty Thursday of the season as we go back to the Disco Era. Featuring $1 Leinenkugel's Honey Lemon Light, a groovy Disco Dance Contest, along with Disco Drink and Food Specials and more.

Flashback to the 50's and 60's Friday, May 19 and go back in time from I Love Lucy to Elvis Presley, Happy Days to Jerry Lee Lewis and everything in between. Enjoy food and beverage specials and come dressed as your favorite character for a chance to win some groovy prizes.

We'll celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday May 20 and honor our military with a care package drive for active duty personnel and a Touch A Truck event including various military vehicles, police cruisers, fire trucks and more. Milkmen players will be wearing specialized patriotic jersey's that will be up for auction all season long with proceeds to benefit ROC Foundation

Sunday, May 21 goes to the dogs! Chihuahua's in particular as we celebrate Latin heritage and culture with our first of three Lecheros de Milwaukee game of the season with help from Mexican Fiesta. Bring your Chihuahua or other dog to the game and enjoy an afternoon of all things pooch including a Chihuahua fashion contest, Mexican food trucks, a margarita truck, roasted corn stand, vendor village, Chihuahua rescues and more!

For tickets and more information about this series or the rest of the season visit MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or you can purchase tickets at the Franklin Field Box Office one hour prior to the game.

