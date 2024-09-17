Project Host BBQ Cook-Off Returns September 27-28th at Fluor Field

September 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

How much more do we have to say than BBQ?

Project Host is once again hosting its annual BBQ Cook-Off at Fluor Field with two days of competition - the Anything Butt Contest (September 27th) and the BBQ Cook-off (September 28th). While indulging in some of the best BBQ around, listen to live music and bring the kids on down to the Kids Zone with a bounce house, inflatable games, and playground. Friday's event is complimentary while Saturday's event includes a $2 gate cost.

The weekend competition is rain or shine.

Anything Butt Contest | September 27th | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Anything Butt Contest challenges cooks to prepare appetizers, sides, and desserts during a friendly competition. Meet the cooks and watch the process of gearing up to compete in the next day's cook off! Entrance to the contest is complimentary. Some Kids Zone features may include a cost.

Musical acts: Friday Night Feature and Hot Yoga

BBQ Cook-off | September 28th | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The cooks will offer samples of their BBQ for attendees and judges and the winner of the cook-off will be announced at 1:30 p.m. to offer samples of all the winner's offerings! Entrance to the cook-off is $2 at the gates; entry for children is complimentary. Some Kids Zone features may include a cost.

Musical act: Mac Arnold & Plate Full O' Blues

