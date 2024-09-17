Hot Rods Fall 6-2, Game Three Set for Wednesday

September 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, New York - Tatem Levins and Noah Myers tagged four of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-1, 3-1) six hits in a 6-2 loss to the Hudson Valley Renegades (1-1, 3-2) on Tuesday from Heritage Financial Park.

Bowling Green struck first in the top of the second against Hudson Valley starter Josh Grosz. Aidan Smith and Myers notched back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third. Levins doubled, scoring Smith to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

The Hot Rods increased the lead in the top of the fourth against Grosz. Smith walked and came around to score on an RBI double by Myers, putting Bowling Green up 2-0.

Hudson Valley responded in the bottom of the fourth off Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy. Garrett Martin doubled to left and moved to third on a wild pitch. Jackson Castillo plated Martin on a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit, 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Renegades took a 6-2 lead behind a grand slam from Omar Martinez against Hot Rods reliever Ty Johnson.

Bowling Green went scoreless the rest of the way, finalizing the score, 6-2.

Indigo Diaz (1-0) earned the win, striking out two and walking one over 2.0 scoreless frames. Murphy (1-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits, five walks, and three strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Renegades complete the series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:35 PM CT. Bowling Green rolls out RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-0), while Trent Sellers (0-0) takes the ball for Hudson Valley.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

