Renegades Keep Championship Hopes Alive with 6-2 Win over Bowling Green

September 17, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind a grand slam from Omar Martinez, the Hudson Valley Renegades kept their championship hopes alive with a 6-2 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Game 2 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

With the victory, the Renegades will now play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday to crown the 2024 South Atlantic League champion.

Bowling Green took an early lead in the top of the second when Aidan Smith and Noah Myers notched a pair of singles before Tatum Levins drove in Smith with an RBI double off Josh Grosz.

Smith led off the fourth with a walk and came home on an RBI double from Myers to put the Hot Rods in front 2-0. Grosz allowed two runs on six hits across 3.2 innings, walking two and striking out five.

In the bottom of the fourth Garrett Martin doubled for the first Renegades hit of the game. He scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Castillo, getting Hudson Valley on the board and cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Hudson Valley struck for five runs to take a commanding lead in the fifth. Brendan Jones led off with a walk and stole second before Antonio Gomez singled him home to tie the game. Roc Riggio then walked and George Lombard reached on an infield single to load the bases.

The next batter, Omar Martinez, cleared the bases with a grand slam, giving the Renegades a 6-2 advantage with an opposite-field shot into the left-center bullpen. Martinez's grand slam was the fourth grand slam hit by for Hudson Valley since August 13.

After two runs in the first four innings for Bowling Green, the Hudson Valley bullpen kept the Hot Rods off the board in the final five frames to keep their season alive. Indigo Diaz (1-0), Thomas Balboni, and Kelly Austin combined for 5.1 hitless frames to seal the 6-2 win.

The Renegades and Hot Rods play a deciding Game 3 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Trent Sellers (6-3, 2.08) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Jackson Baumeister (3-3, 2.53) gets the start for Bowling Green. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

SAL Championship Series:

Best-of-three series tied 1-1

Renegades Regular Season Record:

73-58, 40-26

