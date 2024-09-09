Professional Women's Hockey League Unveils Toronto Sceptres in League-Wide Team Identity Launch

September 9, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - A major moment has arrived for PWHL Toronto with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today unveiling Toronto Sceptres among its six team identities ahead of the league's second season.

The much-anticipated identities for the six teams- Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto- include team names, logos, colours, and wordmarks. After playing the inaugural season with a name that solely represented their location, each team now has a distinct identity that players can embrace, and fans can rally behind. All teams are retaining their primary colours from season one to maintain a sense of continuity and additional colours have been added to each team's palette.

The name 'Sceptres' embodies Toronto's regal history and commanding presence, reflected in the moniker Queen City and iconic places like Queen Street- one of the city's most culturally vibrant thoroughfares- connecting diverse neighbourhoods and showcasing Toronto's rich heritage. The ornamented Sceptre itself is a symbol of power and strength found in courts and palaces. Today, it will be wielded on the ice by Toronto's hockey royalty. The emblem combines the initials "T" and "S" to represent Toronto Sceptres, with the addition of a sceptre motif to evoke power, reflecting the team's identity and spirit. The beveled edges add a sense of depth and solidity, enhancing its regal quality and imbuing it with a tangible, prestigious feel, evoking the team's name and image. The colour palette, centred around a rich royal blue, features accents of yellow and orange, bringing warmth and vitality to the scheme.

In addition to Toronto Sceptres, the PWHL's six new team identities include Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, and Ottawa Charge.

"The unveiling of these new team identities marks a significant milestone for the entire PWHL community," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Over the inaugural season, we rigorously developed the most authentic team brands for each city. The PWHL has united the professional women's hockey community, and we are excited for these new identities to deepen the connection between the teams and their local communities. We want these to become symbols that our players and fans alike can rally behind as we move forward in this new chapter of our journey."

"Our teams were so proud to represent their home markets last season, and as we launch Season Two, we're elevating that pride with new identities that truly embody the spirit of each club," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "These new names and logos capture the dynamic energy of our athletes and enhance our teams' presence in their cities, building a stronger foundation for the future of our league."

The PWHL partnered with creative agency Flower Shop to develop the new team identities, which are inspired by the fans, players, and cities in which the teams play. The process was led by PWHL Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Kanan Bhatt-Shah.

Team gear and accessories are available now at The Official Shop of the PWHL. Each team's collection features the latest trending products, carefully curated based on fan feedback. This includes exclusive offerings from Royalty, the official provider of player off-ice gear, as well as a special collaboration with Peace Collective. Redesigned jerseys, created in collaboration with league partner Bauer, representing the new team identities will be unveiled closer to the start of the 2024-25 season.

