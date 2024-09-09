Professional Women's Hockey League Unveils Boston Fleet in League-Wide Team Identity Launch

September 9, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - A major moment has arrived for PWHL Boston with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today unveiling Boston Fleet among its six team identities ahead of the league's second season.

The much-anticipated identities for the six teams- Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto- include team names, logos, colors, and wordmarks. After playing the inaugural season with a name that solely represented their location, each team now has a distinct identity that players can embrace, and fans can rally behind. All teams are retaining their primary colors from season one to maintain a sense of continuity and additional colors have been added to each team's palette.

The team's name 'Fleet' pays homage to Boston's collective spirit and rich maritime history, representing the city's unified strength and resilience. The logo combines the iconic letter 'B' with an anchor, symbolizing Boston's identity, and nautical heritage. The forward-leaning shape communicates momentum, reflecting the city's sporting legacy and the team's advancement on the ice. The color palette, centered around the team's primary deep green, includes supporting accents of nautical greens and oceanic blues that reflect the sea's dynamic hues.

In addition to Boston Fleet, the PWHL's six new team identities include Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge, and Toronto Sceptres.

"The unveiling of these new team identities marks a significant milestone for the entire PWHL community," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Over the inaugural season, we rigorously developed the most authentic team brands for each city. The PWHL has united the professional women's hockey community, and we are excited for these new identities to deepen the connection between the teams and their local communities. We want these to become symbols that our players and fans alike can rally behind as we move forward in this new chapter of our journey."

"Our teams were so proud to represent their home markets last season, and as we launch Season Two, we're elevating that pride with new identities that truly embody the spirit of each club," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "These new names and logos capture the dynamic energy of our athletes and enhance our teams' presence in their cities, building a stronger foundation for the future of our league."

The PWHL partnered with creative agency Flower Shop to develop the new team identities, which are inspired by the fans, players, and cities in which the teams play. The process was led by PWHL Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Kanan Bhatt-Shah.

Team gear and accessories are available now at The Official Shop of the PWHL. Each team's collection features the latest trending products, carefully curated based on fan feedback. This includes exclusive offerings from Royalty, the official provider of player off-ice gear, as well as a special collaboration with Peace Collective. Redesigned jerseys, created in collaboration with league partner Bauer, representing the new team identities will be unveiled closer to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Boston Fleet Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now.

