Professional Women's Hockey League Unveils Ottawa Charge in League-Wide Team Identity Launch

September 9, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - A major moment has arrived for PWHL Ottawa with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today unveiling Ottawa Charge among its six team identities ahead of the league's second season.

The much-anticipated identities for the six teams- Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto- include team names, logos, colours, and wordmarks. After playing the inaugural season with a name that solely represented their location, each team now has a distinct identity that players can embrace, and fans can rally behind. All teams are retaining their primary colours from season one to maintain a sense of continuity and additional colours have been added to each team's palette.

'Charge' pays tribute to Ottawa itself: from the city's motto "Advance" ("En Avant"), nodding to its constant state of dynamic growth and forward progress as Canada's Capital City. The logo features a monogram 'O' designed to convey a sense of energy and movement. The 'O' is crafted to resemble a spinning object brimming with electrical current, representing the intensity and power that the fans bring to every game. Spikes radiating from the back of the "O" emphasize forward momentum and the spirit of the city. A faceted cut in the front of the 'O' introduces a slight nod to the letter 'C', linking the design back to the team's name, 'Charge'. The colour palette, anchored by the team's bold and vibrant red, is complemented by a spectrum of greys, while a pop of bright yellow adds dynamic contrast.

In addition to Ottawa Charge, the PWHL's six new team identities include Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, and Toronto Sceptres.

"The unveiling of these new team identities marks a significant milestone for the entire PWHL community," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Over the inaugural season, we rigorously developed the most authentic team brands for each city. The PWHL has united the professional women's hockey community, and we are excited for these new identities to deepen the connection between the teams and their local communities. We want these to become symbols that our players and fans alike can rally behind as we move forward in this new chapter of our journey."

"Our teams were so proud to represent their home markets last season, and as we launch Season Two, we're elevating that pride with new identities that truly embody the spirit of each club," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "These new names and logos capture the dynamic energy of our athletes and enhance our teams' presence in their cities, building a stronger foundation for the future of our league."

The PWHL partnered with creative agency Flower Shop to develop the new team identities, which are inspired by the fans, players, and cities in which the teams play. The process was led by PWHL Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Kanan Bhatt-Shah.

Team gear and accessories are available now at The Official Shop of the PWHL. Each team's collection features the latest trending products, carefully curated based on fan feedback. This includes exclusive offerings from Royalty, the official provider of player off-ice gear, as well as a special collaboration with Peace Collective. Redesigned jerseys, created in collaboration with league partner Bauer, representing the new team identities will be unveiled closer to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Ottawa Charge Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.