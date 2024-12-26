Professional Hockey Players Give Back to Children in Watertown Community

December 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - What started as a spontaneous idea turned into a heartwarming and successful event that left dozens of kids thrilled. After a big win against the Danbury Hat Tricks, the Watertown Wolves hockey team was looking for a way to give back to the community during the holiday season. Inspired by the desire to spread joy, Wolves player Trevor Lord proposed inviting kids to join the players on the ice for a practice session - not just as spectators, but as active participants.

Working with head coach Justin Coachman, the team quickly organized a special event, inviting kids to come to the rink for a unique opportunity to practice with the Wolves. The players made it clear: kids just needed their own skates, and the team would take care of the rest.

"We were initially expecting a small turnout," said Coach Coachman. "But when we saw 15 kids waiting to get on the ice before practice even began, I knew we were in for something special. Then, when we came out of the locker room, there were 50 kids ready to join us! It was incredible."

The event was open to kids of all ages and skill levels. Some were experienced hockey players, while others had never skated before. Despite this, the Wolves players went above and beyond to assist the children, offering tips, guidance, and lots of encouragement. The fun-filled session saw everyone, from beginners to seasoned skaters, joining the team on the ice.

Shawn Johnson, Watertown Wolves Sales Manager, reflected on the magic of the day. "The energy was amazing. The kids had such a great time, and it was clear that they really enjoyed themselves. Our players, including Trevor Lord, Justin Schmit, Anton Borodkin, and Elois Bouchard, made sure the kids felt welcome and were engaged in the activities. And there's even a rumor going around that the kids scored on both our goalies!"

Coachman added, "The Wolves are committed to giving back to the community. This was just the beginning, and we plan to host more events like this in the future."

This heartwarming initiative not only gave the children an unforgettable experience, but it also strengthened the bond between the team and their most devoted fans-the local youth.

The next Watertown Wolves home game is on Saturday, December 28, with the puck drop at 7:30 p.m. Fans can expect exciting hockey action, a fun-filled atmosphere with games, activities, sing-alongs, and the energy of "The Hype Guy." It's the perfect entertainment for families in Northern New York. For more information, visit www.watertownwolves.net.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.