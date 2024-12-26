Rockers Announce Partnership with Noble Mutt Brewery

The Motor City Rockers are happy to announce their partnership with Noble Mutt Brewery, a brewery inspired by Michigan outdoor adventures with great friends and awesome canine companions.

Formerly known as the "Goal Light Bar" above Section 14 at Big Boy Arena, "The Noble Mutt Bar" will be open during every Rockers game for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Noble Mutt Brewery beer will be served at the Noble Mutt Bar as well as inside of Slapshotz Bar for the remainder of the 24-25 Rockers season.

Noble Mutt Brewery will play a part in the Rockers "Hometown Heroes Night" on Saturday, March 22nd. Noble Mutt Brewery has a K-9 Stout which was made to honor those who put it on the line every day.

The Rockers are thrilled to partner with Noble Mutt Brewery.

Please visit Noble Mutt Brewery on Facebook using this link: https://www.facebook.com/p/Noble-Mutt-Brewery-61550052455220/

