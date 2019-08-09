Price Returns to Knoxville

August 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TENN. - Head Coach Jeff Carr announced Friday the signing of Jason Price for the 2019-2020 Knoxville Ice Bears season.

Price, 34, returns to the Ice Bears for his 15th professional season ready to add to his 737 total games played. In his twelve seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), Price has tallied 248 points (67G, 181A) and a whopping 443 PIMs in 530 games. Price also boasts an impressive 34 cumulative +/- rating in the SPHL.

Carr noted, "We've had half a dozen guys over 30 in the last two seasons and having that kind of experience in the locker room is extremely helpful. Jason can step on the ice and immediately set the tone for the entire game. We've been working to make this deal happen for two seasons and I'm excited to have him join us."

Price has experience with five SPHL teams to this point in his career, and will bring a strong presence to the defensive lineup for the Ice Bears. With Spencer Metcalfe moving to the back bench as an assistant coach, having Price on the roster reinforces the home third of the ice, where the 6'3" 215 pounder will continue to use his size to influence games. Knoxville fans will certainly be glad to have the captain of the 2015 SPHL President's Cup Championship team back in the Coliseum, as well.

Knoxville's 2019 Training Camp will be full of returning Ice Bears and adding a former SPHL champion to the mix will only bolster the talent pool and competitive atmosphere Coach Carr is working to create. The Ice Bears open their 2019-2020 season at home versus the Evansville Thunderbolts on October 18th.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.