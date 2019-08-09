Stephen Pierog Returns to Macon

Three-year Mayhem veteran and 2017 President's Cup Champion Stephen Pierog has signed on to the Mayhem's 2019 Training Camp roster.

Pierog spent the entirety of last season playing for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits under former Mayhem bench boss Kevin Kerr. While there, he tallied 22 points (9 G, 13 A) in 67 games and racked up 68 penalty minutes. It was his second ECHL stint, as he had been called up from the Mayhem to the Atlanta Gladiators the season prior. Atlanta certainly took a liking to the center, as the loan lasted 41 games from early January until the end of the 2017-18 campaign. January 6th, 2018 was the last day he played in a Mayhem uniform. According to Pierog himself, returning to the spot where his pro career started will drive him to lead the same level of success the Mayhem had while he was in Macon.

"Macon is like a second home to me," Pierog said. "It was the first place I played pro hockey and won my first pro championship. I couldn't be more excited to help bring this team their second!"

The Guelph, ON native was an essential part of the Mayhem's championship run. He tallied four goals in the 2017 playoffs, tying Jake Trask for the team lead. Over the course of his regular season career in Macon, Pierog (6'0, 190) has produced at an equally high level, scoring 75 points (26 G, 49 A) in 104 games played. Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas expects big things from the 25-year-old in his return to Middle Georgia.

"Getting Pierog back to Macon is a very huge signing for us," Thomas said. "He is a natural leader who will bring it to the rink every day and will do anything he can to bring a championship back to Macon. He's a centerman who plays really well at both ends of the ice, which is key for us. He's the kind of player you need and want on your team."

Pierog marks the eleventh player signing and sixth forward to be announced for training camp in October. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as the season draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

