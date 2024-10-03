Preview: Charlottetown Islanders vs. Quebec Remparts

October 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are set for a thrilling showdown against the Quebec Remparts this Thursday at the Eastlink Centre at 7:00 p.m..

This highly anticipated game is the first of only two meetings between the two teams this season, making it the only opportunity for Islanders fans to catch Quebec in action on PEI.

It's STUDENT NIGHT! Students can purchase $10 tickets, enjoy $5 draught beer (19+) in the Coor's Light Chill Room, and enjoy drink specials at all vendors.

One of the biggest storylines heading into this matchup is the arrival of Quebec's highly touted rookie, Maddox Dagenais. The 1st overall pick in the 2024 QMJHL Draft is set to make his first-ever appearance on the Island.

All eyes will be on the talented 16-year-old and he has been living up to the hype early in the season. Islanders fans will be eager to see how their team fares against the emerging star.

The Islanders are coming into this game with a wave of momentum after securing back-to-back wins over two previously undefeated teams.

On Monday afternoon, Charlottetown handed the Halifax Mooseheads their first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory, following a 2-0 shutout win against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan the day before. With two big wins under their belt, the Isles will be looking to continue their winning streak and build on their recent strong performances.

However, Quebec are also riding high after a dominant 9-1 victory over Victoriaville in their last game. Their offence was firing on all cylinders, and they will be looking to bring that firepower into Thursday's contest.

With both teams coming off impressive wins, Thursday's matchup promises to be a hard-fought battle. The Islanders' defence, led by standout performances from G Nicolas Ruccia and G Donald Hickey, will need to be at its best to contain Quebec's high-flying offence. Meanwhile, Charlottetown's balanced attack will be looking to crack Quebec's defence and capitalize on home-ice advantage.

This is set to be a high-energy game both on and off the ice, with great deals for students and exciting hockey action. Don't miss your chance to see the Islanders take on the Remparts and witness top prospect Maddox Dagenais make his debut on PEI.

