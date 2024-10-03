Charlottetown Islanders Announce Staff Promotions and New Hires for 2024/2025 Season

October 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are excited to announce several key promotions and new hires ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Promotions to Senior Management

Jason MacLean

has been promoted to President of Operations. MacLean has been with the organization for over a decade, bringing a wealth of experience in team management and operations. His leadership will be pivotal in driving the team's success both on and off the ice.

Cody Cudmore

has stepped into the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Cudmore has shown exceptional skill in building the team's brand and growing its fan base. His expanded responsibilities will include spearheading innovative marketing strategies to enhance the Islanders' presence in the community and beyond.

Katie Ramsay

has been named Vice President of Business Operations. Ramsay's expertise in organizational management and operational efficiency has been invaluable. She will now oversee the business side of the Islanders, ensuring smooth operations throughout the season.

New Positions

The Islanders also introduced new leadership positions to further strengthen the organization. Taylor Stewart has been appointed as Director of Corporate Sales, where he will focus on developing and maintaining key corporate partnerships.

Anna Friedrich joins the team as Director of Administration and Community Engagement, a role that will involve managing day-to-day operations and fostering the Islanders' relationship with the local community.

New Hire and Position

Lastly, Cam Kinley has been hired as the Director of Communications. In this newly created position, Kinley will be responsible for all internal and external communications, ensuring a clear and consistent message from the organization.

These staff changes reflect the Charlottetown Islanders' commitment to excellence as they continue to build a winning culture both on and off the ice.

