Scholastic Players of the Month Named for September

October 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to recognize the outstanding dedication and remarkable achievements of its top student-athletes during the month of September 2024. This monthly recognition is a testament to the exemplary excellence and determination demonstrated by student-athletes in all QMJHL markets.

These deserving recipients are carefully selected by the academic advisors of the league's 18 teams, who play a key role in supporting student-athletes on their educational journey. They are first-hand witnesses to the considerable sacrifices made by these players in their quest for academic success.

Over the past 17 years, the QMJHL and its member teams have supported countless student-athletes as they strive to achieve academic excellence, while maintaining their passion for high-level hockey.

Équipe | Team Joueur | Player Programme | Program Institution | Academic establishment

Titan d'Acadie-Bathurst François-James Buteau Sciences Athabasca University

Drakkar de Baie-Comeau Lukas Beckman Grade 12 Northern Pre University

Armada de Blainville-Boisbriand Jonathan Fauchon Sciences humaines Cégep Lionel-Groulx

Eagles du Cap-Breton Luke Patterson Business Cape Breton University

Islanders de Charlottetown Kyle Powers Business UPEI

Saguenéens de Chicoutimi Christophe Berthelot Sciences humaines Cégep de Chicoutimi

Voltigeurs de Drummondville Matteo Rotondi General education Memorial University

Olympiques de Gatineau Kian Hodgins Grade 12 Northern Pre University

Mooseheads d'Halifax Liam Kilfoil Grade 12 Woodlawn High School

Wildcats de Moncton Vincent Collard Administration - finances Université de Moncton

Remparts de Québec Ryan Howard Grade 11 Northern Pre University

Océanic de Rimouski Maxime Coursol Gestion de commerce Cégep de Rimouski

Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda Alexis Lemire Sciences humaines Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Sea Dogs de Saint John Reid Calder General education University of New Brunswick

Cataractes de Shawinigan Jiri Klima Français Northern Pre University

Phoenix de Sherbrooke Lewis Gendron Sciences de la nature Cégep de Sherbrooke

Foreurs de Val-d'Or Évan Despatie Sciences humaines Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Tigres de Victoriaville Alexis Bourque Administration des affaires Université Laval

